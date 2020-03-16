Former Aurora Cannabis CEO Terry Booth sells 12.2M shares in company

The symbol for Aurora Cannabis appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange as the Canadian company lists on Oct. 23, 2018. Aurora Cannabis Inc. says former chief executive Terry Booth has sold about nearly 12.2 million shares in the company into the open market. The company says the sale is in connection with a restructuring of the company earlier this year that saw Booth retire from the company and the elimination of about 500 jobs. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Richard Drew