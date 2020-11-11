California voters reject revamp to property tax system

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2020, file photo, a housing development stands in El Dorado Hills, Calif. California voters have rejected a proposal to partially dismantle the state’s cap on property taxes, a move that would have have raised taxes for many businesses in a pandemic-hobbled economy. Since 1978, California has limited tax increases to 2% a year until a property is sold. With prices climbing at a much higher rate, taxpayers who have held homes and businesses for many years pay far less than what the market value would determine. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)