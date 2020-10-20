Canadian Pacific Railway reports Q3 revenue and profit down from year ago

CP Rail locomotives sit idle at the company's Port Coquitlam yard east of Vancouver, B.C., on May 23, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

CALGARY - Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. says it earned $598 million in its latest quarter, down from $618 million in the same quarter last year.

The railway says the profit amounted to $4.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $4.46 per diluted share a year ago.

Revenue for the company's third quarter totalled $1.86 billion, down from $1.98 billion in its third quarter last year.

On an adjusted basis, the railway says its $4.12 per diluted share for the quarter compared with an adjusted profit of $4.61 per diluted share a year ago.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $4.23 per diluted share and revenue of $1.87 billion, according to financial data firm Refinitiv.

In its outlook, CP Rail says it expects a low-single-digit decline in revenue ton-miles in 2020 and at least mid-single-digit adjusted diluted earnings per share growth. The railway says it continues to expect capital expenditures of $1.6 billion this year.

