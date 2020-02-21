Auto parts company Magna International raises dividend, tops estimates

The Magna International Inc. logo is seen prior to the company's annual general meeting to begin in Toronto on May 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

AURORA, Ont. - Magna International Inc. raised its dividend as it reported a fourth-quarter profit attributable to the company of US$440 million.

The auto parts maker says it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 40 cents per share, up from 36.5 cents per share.

The increased payment to shareholders came as Magna says its latest profit amounted to US$1.43 per diluted share compared with a profit US$456 million or US$1.37 per diluted share a year ago when it had more shares outstanding.

Sales for the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, totalled nearly $9.4 billion, down from $10.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On an adjusted basis, Magna says it earned $1.41 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $1.63 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $1.33 per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 21, 2020.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MG)

The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

