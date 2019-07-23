IMF sees weaker global economy but upgrades U.S. forecast; Canada unchanged

FILE - In this Wednesday, June 19, 2019, file photo, a cargo ship is docked at the Port of Los Angeles, in Los Angeles. The International Monetary Fund is downgrading its outlook for the world economy because of simmering international trade tensions. But at the same time, the fund is slightly boosting its forecast for U.S. economy in 2019, citing expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)