Huge Canadian white diamond sells for $20.9 million in Hong Kong online auction

A 102.39 carat, D color, flawless diamond is displayed by a model at a Sotheby’s auction room in Hong Kong Monday, Sept. 28, 2020. A rare white 102.39-carat oval diamond mined in Canada has been sold in Hong Kong for the equivalent of $20.9 million. Sotheby's says the diamond's new owner, an unnamed collector in Japan, named the stone the "Maiko Star" for his second daughter after he won it with a bid made by phone to the auction house's Hong Kong location. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Vincent Yu