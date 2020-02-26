Torstar Corp. reports fourth-quarter profit, boosted by one-time gains

The Toronto Star building is shown in Toronto on June 8, 2016. Torstar Corp. reported a profit in its fourth-quarter, boosted by one-time gains related to its pension plans and the sale of two real estate properties in Ontario. The publisher of the Toronto Star and other newspapers says its profit attributable to shareholders amounted to $14.1 million or 17 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Lima