Cineworld may close US and UK theatres after Bond film delay

FILE - This June 18, 2020 file photo shows the logo of a Cineworld cinema in Northampton, England. U.K. media say cinema chain Cineworld will close all its U.K. venues after the postponement of the new James Bond film left a big hole in theaters’ schedules. The Sunday Times reported on Sunday, Oct, 4 that Cineworld’s 128 theaters in the U.K. and Ireland will shut in the coming weeks, putting up to 5,500 people out of work. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP, file)