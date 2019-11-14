Leader of pilots’ union blasts Boeing over grounded plane

FILE - In this March 23, 2019, file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max aircraft lands at the Southern California Logistics Airport in the high desert town of Victorville, Calif. The union president of Southwest Airlines pilots worries that Boeing may be rushing the 737 Max back into service, and he says Southwest should consider buying planes from another company. The union president, Jon Weaks, adds that Boeing has exhibited arrogance and greed that will haunt the company forever. (AP Photo/Matt Hartman, File)