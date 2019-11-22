Canopy shares fall after Constellation Brands says no plans for more investment

Staff work in a marijuana grow room that can be viewed by at the new visitors centre at Canopy Growths Tweed facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario on Thursday, Aug. 23, 2018. Shares of Canopy Growth Corp. were trading down close to nine per cent after global alcohol giant Constellation Brands Inc. said it did not plan to make any more cash contributions in the cannabis firm. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick