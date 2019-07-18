'Surprising and disappointing'; data gap on gender, minorities at top firms

Paulette Senior, the president and CEO of the Canadian Women' s Foundation, poses for a photograph in Toronto on Monday, April 29, 2019. The Canadian Press asked all firms included in the TSX 60 index as of Jan 1. 2019 to share data on how many women and employees who identify as visible minorities, as defined in the Employment Equity Act, worked at their companies in 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin