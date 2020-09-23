California is ready to pull the plug on gas vehicles

FILE - This April 16, 2020 file photo shows traffic on the Hollywood Freeway (U.S. 101) in Los Angeles. California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 that the state will halt sales of new gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035. On Wednesday he ordered state regulators to come up with requirements to meet that goal. California would be the first state with such a rule, though Germany and France are among 15 other countries that have a similar requirement. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)