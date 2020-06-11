Lululemon Q1 profit falls with many stores closed amid COVID-19 pandemic

The windows of a Lululemon Athletica store, normally furnished with mannequins showing off the outlet's popular yoga pants and athletic wear, are boarded up with black plywood as it remains closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, in Ottawa, on Friday, April 10, 2020. Lululemon Athletica Inc. saw its profit fall in the most recent quarter as many of its stores were temporarily closed "for a significant portion" of the period.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang