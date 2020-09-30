31.4% spring slide for a US economy likely to shrink in 2020

FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, pedestrians walk past a business storefront with store closing and sale signs in Dedham, Mass. The U.S. economy plunged at a record rate in the spring but is poised to break a record for an increase in the just-ending July-September quarter. The Commerce Department reported Wednesday, Sept. 30, that the gross domestic product, the economy’s total output of goods and services, fell at a rate of 31.4% in the April-June quarter, only slightly changed from the 31.7% drop estimated one month ago. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)