States sue Trump administration over fuel economy penalties

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, a firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. The number of people listed as missing from the deadly Northern California wildfire is down to one after deputies located an Oroville woman. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, that Wendy Carroll was aware she was listed as missing but never contacted authorities because of possible legal issues. The Nov. 8, 2018 Camp Fire killed 85 people. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)