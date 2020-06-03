Anti-racism books see massive sales spike amid police brutality protests

Activists protesting police brutality created and shared book lists for people who want to be anti-racism allies to educate themselves on white privilege, systemic racism and the history of being Black in North America. Desmond Cole is photographed in Toronto on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. Desmond Cole's "The Skin We're In: A Year of Black Resistance and Power" jumped 185 per cent in sales for the week ending May 31, while Robyn Maynard's "Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present" soared 172 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young