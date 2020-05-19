Strong finish for ESPN's Jordan doc, 'The Last Dance'

FILE -This June 14, 1998 file photo shows Chicago Bulls' Michael Jordan looking up at the score during the third quarter of their NBA Finals game against the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City. ‚ÄúThe Last Dance,‚Äù ESPN‚Äôs docuseries detailing the 1998 and final season of the Chicago Bulls championship dynasty, has served as a reminder to basketball fans of the greatness of Michael Jordan on the court. It also shed light on his worldwide marketing allure. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)