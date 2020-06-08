CrossFit founder, dropped by Reebok, apologizes about tweet

In this Tuesday, May 26, 2020 photo, members workout at Bridge View CrossFit in Jeffersonville, Ind. The era of "social fitnessing" is underway. Gyms, fitness facilities and community centers began reopening, with restrictions, across the state May 22, two days earlier than previously planned, as Phase 3 of Governor Eric Holcomb's "Back on Track" plan took effect while residents continue to recover from the coronavirus pandemic. (Josh Cook/News and Tribune via AP)