Food processor Maple Leaf Foods to pay weekly bonuses to hourly staff

A Maple Leaf Foods plant in Toronto is shown on October 19, 2011. Maple Leaf Foods Inc. says it will pay a weekly bonus to its hourly staff as it works to ensure production at its processing plants while other industries shut down in an effort to slow the COVID-19 pandemic. The food processing company says it will pay a bonus of $80 a week in addition to to regular and overtime pay to its hourly staff, who are working to maintain a safe supply of food. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn