Trade and uncertainty weigh on economy, Bank of Canada deputy governor says

A senior Bank of Canada official says the Canadian economy has shaken off the weakness seen at the start of the year, but escalating trade conflicts and the related uncertainty are taking a toll.
In a speech in Halifax, deputy governor Lawrence Schembri says the Canadian economy has rebounded from its earlier soft patch, but the economic data shows some areas of concern.
He says the Canadian economy is operating close to full potential with low unemployment and inflation right on the central bank's target.
However, Schembri says overall consumer spending in Canada has been soft and business investment has dropped off.
The Bank of Canada kept its key interest rate target on hold on Wednesday, but said it is keeping a watchful eye on the global economy.
Many economists have predicted the Canadian central bank will cut rates later this year.
