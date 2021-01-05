WHO 'disappointed' at Chinese delays letting experts in

FILE - In this Monday, March 9, 2020 file photo, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Ghebreyesus says that he is “disappointed” that Chinese officials haven't finalized permissions for the arrival of a team of experts into China to examine origins of COVID-19. In a rare critique of Beijing, he said on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 members of the international scientific team have begun over the last 24 hours to leave from their home countries to China as part of an arrangement between WHO and the Chinese government. (Salvatore Di Nolfi/Keystone via AP, file)