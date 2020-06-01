Survey: US factories sink in May for third straight month

FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019, file photo, workers are shown at an Apple manufacturing plant in Austin, Texas. American factories slowed for the third consecutive month in May as they continued to sustain economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic. The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, said Monday, June 1, 2020, that its manufacturing index came in at 43.1 last month after registering 41.5 in April. Anything below 50 signals that U.S. manufacturers are in retreat. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)