North American stock markets down in late-morning trading, loonie creeps higher

TORONTO - Canada's main stock index posted a triple-digit decline in late-morning trading in broad-based weakness led by losses in the financial and energy sectors, while U.S. stock markets also pulled back.
The S&P/TSX composite index was down 151.53 points at 17,245.03.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 381.29 points at 29,529.08. The S&P 500 index was down 32.27 points at 3,606.08, while the Nasdaq composite was down 91.55 points at 12,114.30.
The Canadian dollar traded for 77.06 cents US compared with 77.01 cents US on Friday.
The January crude contract was down 37 cents at US$45.16 per barrel and the January natural gas contract was up 10 cents at US$2.94 per mmBTU.
The February gold contract was down US$13.40 at US$1,774.70 an ounce and the March copper contract was up three cents at US$3.45 a pound.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 30, 2020.
Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD=X)