Hamilton and drivers say F1 should be more eco-friendly

FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, of Britain, celebrates after setting the second fastest time at the end of the qualifying session practice at the "Sochi Autodrom" Formula One circuit, in Sochi, Russia. Hamilton returns to Mexico City with a chance to clinch another Formula One championship. He’s clinched the last two championships at the Mexican Grand Prix but hasn’t finished on the podium there since winning in 2016. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno, File)