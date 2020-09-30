The Ontario Cannabis Store says the average price of dried flower per gram on its website is now lower than the cost of illicit cannabis sold through mail order sites.
The provincial pot distributor says in a new report that the average price of dried flower per gram on OCS.ca fell to $7.05 including taxes between April and June, while the average price of cannabis on sale through illegal mail-order marijuana sites reached $7.98.
That finding comes as the OCS says shoppers in the province purchased about $126 million in pot during the quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic raged on.
The OCS says 14 million grams of legal cannabis were purchased in the quarter, including 5.6 million through the OCS website and 8.4 million from retail stores.
The OCS says dried flower made up about $74.5 million or 61 per cent of those sales, trailed by vapes at 14.5 per cent, pre-rolls at 9.1 per cent and oils at 1.6 per cent.
Edibles captured about $5.3 million or 4.3 per cent of sales, while beverages made up $1.5 million or 1.2 per cent of sales in the period.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published September 30, 2020.