Safety board asks helicopter makers to install 'black boxes'

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died in Calabasas, Calif. Federal safety investigators bypassed aviation regulators on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, and urged leading helicopter manufacturers to install so-called black boxes that would help determine the cause of crashes such as the one that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)