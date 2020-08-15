Correction: California Heat Wave story

FILE - In this Sunday, July 12, 2020, file photo, visitors crowd the beach in Santa Monica, Calif., amid the coronavirus pandemic. California faces a heat wave Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, that could bring dangerously high temperatures throughout the state, along with the threat of wildfires and spreading coronavirus infections as people flock to beaches and recreation areas. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

LOS ANGELES - In a story August 14, 2020, about California’s rolling power outages, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the state’s last such outages occurred in 2011. They occurred in 2001.

