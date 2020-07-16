EU court cancels US data-sharing pact over snooping concerns

FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2015 file photo, a man walks by the European Court of Justice in Luxembourg. The European Union’s top court ruled Thursday, July 16, 2020 that an agreement that allows big tech companies to transfer data to the United States is invalid, and that national regulators need to take tougher action to protect the privacy of users' data. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)