Hurricanes and floods have prepared Alimentation Couche-Tard for COVID-19: CEO

LAVAL, Que. - Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its experience adjusting to hurricanes and floods positions it well to meet the challenges from COVID-19.
The convenience store operator has seen some softening of business in Norway, but little impact so far in the United States and Canada.
However, the Quebec-based company says it has contingency plans if stores are forced to close, reduce hours or it faces labour shortages.
CEO Brian Hannasch told analysts that the retailer also has the financial flexibility to withstand any pressures and also take advantage of acquisition opportunities that may arise from struggling competitors.
Couche-Tard also says it is conducting due diligence on its bid for Australia's Caltex convenience store network
The comments came after the company boosted its quarterly dividend 12 per cent to seven cents per share while reporting Tuesday that it earned US$659.9 million or 59 cents per diluted share in the third quarter. That's up from US$612.1 million or 54 cents per share a year earlier.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.
