Rising gold to offset Q2 pandemic hits on precious metals miners, say analysts

Despite negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on production and costs, rising prices for gold are expected to buoy results as Canada's precious metals miners begin rolling out second-quarter financial results next week. Canadian gold coins previously stored at the Bank of Canada since 1935 are displayed at the Royal Canadian Mint's gold refinery vault to promote the public sale of rare gold coins in Ottawa, Wednesday Nov. 28, 2012. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld