Unsealed tally shows Foodora couriers voted in favour of unionization, CUPW says

A Foodora courier is pictured as they pick up an order for delivery from a restaurant in Toronto on February 27, 2020. An overwhelming majority of Foodora couriers in Toronto and Mississauga voted in favour of unionizing months before the delivery app exited Canada. The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says 88.8 per cent of the couriers in the area threw their support behind unionization. The union is sharing the number because the Ontario Labour Relations Board recently unsealed and counted ballots nine months after a certification vote asked couriers last August if they wanted to unionized with CUPW. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette