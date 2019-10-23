Rogers Communications reports $593M third-quarter profit, cuts revenue guidance

The Rogers logo is photographed in Toronto on Monday, September 30, 2019. Rogers Communications Inc. reported a profit of $593 million in its latest quarter, compared with $594 million in the same quarter last year. The cable and wireless company says the profit amounted to $1.14 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $1.15 per diluted share a year ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tijana Martin