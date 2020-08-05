Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

FILE - This Feb. 25, 2020, file photo, shows the icon for TikTok in New York. President Donald Trump will order China‚Äôs ByteDance to sell its hit video app TikTok because of national-security concerns, according to reports published Friday, July 31, 2020. ‚ÄúWe are looking at TikTok," Trump told reporters Friday at the White House. "We may be banning TikTok.‚Äù (AP Photo/File)