Malaysian ex-PM Najib ordered to enter defence in 1MDB case

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak, second from left, leaves Kuala Lumpur High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.A Malaysian judge on Monday ordered Najib to enter a defense at his first corruption trial linked to the multibillion-dollar looting at the 1MDB state investment fund that helped spur his shocking election ouster last year. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)