Gildan Activewear stock drops more than 20% after guidance update

Gildan Activewear Inc. president and CEO Glenn Chamandy poses for a photograph following the apparel manufacturer's annual meeting in Montreal on February 5, 2015. Gildan Activewear Inc. shares fell more than 30 per cent this morning after the company cut its 2019 guidance and warned third-quarter earnings would shrink. The share price dropped by $14.50 or more than 31 per cent to $31.99 in early trading Friday after the company highlighted weaker demand for imprintable apparel in North America and internationally. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson