Restaurant Brands expects to report Q3 revenue between US$1.32B and US$1.34B

Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it expects to report third-quarter revenue between US$1.32 billion and US$1.34 billion. The parent company of Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes, says the preliminary estimate comes as 96 per cent of its restaurants were open in September. People walk past the newly renovated Tim Hortons in Toronto on Thursday, July 25, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette