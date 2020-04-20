Lower commodity prices cut into PrairieSky Royalty first quarter earnings

A pumpjack works at a well head on an oil and gas installation near Cremona, Alta., Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. is reporting a 67 per cent drop in net earnings on sharply lower oil and gas prices in the first quarter. The Calgary-based company earns royalties from oil and gas producers who drill from oil and gas on lands on which it holds the mineral rights. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh