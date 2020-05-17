Retail tenants hopeful over federal relief plan, but landlords reluctant to join

A woman walks past a restaurant closed due to COVID-19, in Vancouver, on May 6, 2020. When the federal government announced a new measure aimed at reducing rent for small businesses by three quarters, it sparked hope of survival among restaurateurs. However, without buy-in from landlords -- some of whom have decided to take a wait-and-see approach due to what they say is a lack of clarity -- the program will fail to provide relief to those who need it most. The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will allow landlords to apply for government funds to cover half of rent payments for small businesses, up to $50,000 a month, with tenants paying 25 per cent. Landlords would forfeit the remaining 25 per cent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck