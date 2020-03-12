Fast and Furious film 'F9' pushed back a year due to virus

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2020 file photo, actor Vin Diesel holds up nine fingers as he attends the the Road to "Fast & Furious 9" Concert in Miami, Fla. Universal Pictures is moving back the release of the ninth Fast and Furious film by a year amid the coronavirus outbreak. The studio on Thursday said that “F9” will open on April 2, 2021. It had been previously scheduled to open on May 22, 2020. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)