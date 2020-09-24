Apple's smaller rivals unite to fight iPhone app store rules

FILE - In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. Spotify and the makers of Fortnite and Tinder are taking on Apple as part of a newly formed coalition calling for “fair treatment” in the way the tech giant runs its app store. The Coalition for App Fairness, a Washington-based nonprofit, launched Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, and will advocate for legal and regulatory changes. (AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal, File)