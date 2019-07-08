Privacy watchdogs launch investigation over Desjardins privacy breach

Desjardins President and CEO Guy Cormier reads a statement during a news conference in Montreal on June 20, 2019. A pair of privacy watchdogs are launching an investigation after a data breach at Desjardins Group that affected nearly three million members. The Office of the Privacy Commissioner of Canada and its Quebec equivalent say the probes will examine whether the Desjardins was in compliance with federal and provincial laws around personal information protection. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson