Nutrien CEO: 2020 will see strong recovery from this year's soft fertilizer demand

The Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR) corporate logo is seen in this undated handout photo. Nutrien Ltd. says global demand for fertilizer is weaker this year than anticipated due to poor weather in North America and offshore buyers that have chosen to draw down their inventories. As a result, the Saskatoon-based company has lowered key estimates for 2019, including a further reduction on potash sales volume following an earlier downward revision issued in September. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, Nutrien MANDATORY CREDIT