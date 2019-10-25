Hexo winds down operations at Niagara-area greenhouse as part of cost cutting

Up Cannabis Niagara greenhouse in Beamsville, Ont. sits behind a large chain-link fence, on January 29, 2018. Hexo Corp. says it is winding down its operations at its greenhouse in Beamsville, Ont. as part of the cannabis company's cost-cutting moves to adjust for expected future revenues. The Niagara-area greenhouse originally belonged to Newstrike Brands Ltd., a licensed producer backed by members of The Tragically Hip band, which Hexo acquired in May. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Tara Walton