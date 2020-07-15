Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose 10.7 per cent in May

Fabricator Mike Caldarino uses a grinder on a steel stairs being manufactured for a high school in Redmond, Wash., at George Third & Son Steel Fabricators and Erectors, in Burnaby, B.C., on Thursday March 29, 2018. Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales rose in May after posting a record plunge in April, but remained well below their pre-pandemic level. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck