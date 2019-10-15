Only 3 returning big network shows see rise in live viewers

This image released by ABC shows a scene from the series "A Million Little Things." The sophomore drama, reality show "Shark Tank" and the Fox first-responders drama "9-1-1" are the only three of 49 prime-time shows returning to the ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox fall schedules that have a bigger audience on the night they originally air than they did last season, the Nielsen company said. (David Bukach/ABC via AP)