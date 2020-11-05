ESPN announces 300 layoffs, citing 'disruption' amid virus

FILE - ESPN headquarters is shown in Bristol, Connecticut, in this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2015, file photo. Sports media giant ESPN announced Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, that it is cutting about 500 jobs from its global workforce and laying off about 300 employees. The company said the cuts are due in large part to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on its business and the “tremendous disruption in how fans consume sports.” (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)