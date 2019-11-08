Amazon to build first Quebec fulfilment centre next year, create 300 jobs

Employees work at the Amazon fulfillment centre in Brampton, Ont. on November 26, 2018. Amazon says it plans to build its first fulfilment centre in Quebec in the Lachine borough of Montreal.The online retail giant says the warehouse will open late next year and create more than 300 full-time jobs. It says the centre, which will be its 12th in the country, will allow it to better serve customers across Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young