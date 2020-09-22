Tesla CEO Elon Musk's next big bet rides on better batteries

FILE - In this March 9, 2020, file photo, Tesla and SpaceX Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition in Washington. Tesla is expected to announce a breakthrough in electric vehicle battery chemistry on Tuesday Sept. 22 that could bring down the cost of the vehicles and increase their range and durability. At an event called “battery day,” Musk likely will show off the new technology, which could increase the traveling range per charge and durability of its batteries.(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)