Bombardier to be dropped from S&P/TSX composite index, shares down

A plane comes in for a landing at a Bombardier plant in Montreal on May 14, 2015. Bombardier Inc. shares fell nearly 10 per cent in midday trading Monday after being dropped from the S&P/TSX Composite Index, adding to the plane-and-train maker's list of woes. S&P Dow Jones Indices said Friday after markets closed that Bombardier and 13 other companies would be removed from the index on June 22. The firms include cannabis company Hexo Corp. and mall fast-food company MTY Food Group Inc., both based in Quebec. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz