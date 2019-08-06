Bausch Health reports better Q2 results, raises 2019 estimated revenue, earnings

The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen in Laval, Que., Wednesday, February 20, 2019. Bausch Health Companies Inc. had a smaller net loss and improved adjusted earnings in the second quarter and says it now expects 2019 revenue and adjusted earnings will be higher than the previous estimate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

LAVAL, Que. - Bausch Health Companies Inc. had a smaller net loss in the second quarter and says it now expects 2019 revenue and adjusted earnings will be higher than the previous estimate.

The Quebec-headquartered company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says its second-quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was $170 million, reduced from $872 million a year earlier.

Bausch attributed the improvement to better operating results, lower interest expenses and a smaller loss on debt repayments.

The net loss amounted to 49 cents per share, down from $2.49 per share in last year's second quarter.

Adjusted earnings (excluding taxes and other items) improved to $880 million from $868 million a year earlier.

Bausch's second-quarter revenue was $2.15 billion, up one per cent from a year earlier due to its Salix business segment.

Analysts had estimated $2.14 billion of revenue, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

The company now estimates full-year revenue will be about $500 million higher than its previous outlook of between $8.4 billion and $8.6 billion.

It also raised its adjusted earnings range by $25 million to between $3.425 billion and $3.575 billion.

